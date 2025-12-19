Man City ‘steal a march’ on Liverpool, Man Utd in race to sign Semenyo; Arsenal also ‘open’ to transfer

Antoine Semenyo has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Man City have leapt ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man Utd in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in January, according to reports.

The Ghana international is in demand after impressing for the Cherries over the last couple of seasons.

This term, Semenyo – who can play all over the front line – has contributed seven goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances for Andoni Iraola’s men.

Liverpool have perhaps been the most heavily linked as they look for help to turn around their fortunes this season despite spending over £400m on new players in the summer transfer window.

Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal have also been credited with interest in Semenyo – who will not be going to the Africa Cup of Nations as Ghana failed to qualify – as the winger has a £65m release clause in his contract in January.

Speaking earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd had joined the race and made contact to understand the situation.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Antoine Semenyo’s situation is really heating up.

“Tottenham have genuine and strong interest and are being very aggressive. But the final decision will depend on the player.

“In the last 48 hours, both Manchester United and Manchester City made contact to understand the situation. The price is around £65 million.

“Liverpool also called back in November, but they are now assessing their priorities, especially with the situation of Mo Salah, before deciding whether to move in January.

“So there are several clubs involved. Tottenham are pushing hard, City and United are in contact, Liverpool are monitoring, and now the key factor will be the player’s decision.”

And now talkSPORT have claimed that Man City ‘have held talks’ with Semenyo over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham are also ‘actively pursuing January deals’ while Arsenal are ‘open to a move if they offload a winger next month, although the Gunners are expecting a quiet transfer window’.

The report adds: ‘City have stolen a march on their top-flight rivals by opening talks with Semenyo two weeks before the winter window opens.’

After Semenyo scored in Bournemouth’s 4-4 draw with Man Utd at Old Trafford last weekend, Iraola praised the 25-year-old, he said: “Antoine is playing well.

“The other day he scored also, [but it was] disallowed by nothing offside. I think he’s been a threat for us.

“Today, he showed also personality. Good aerially, winning duels and I think he’s in a good moment. I don’t analyse Antoine just because he hasn’t scored last, I don’t know how many games.

“I think it’s about team performance, how much he helps us. And the same with all the others.

“Evanilson had scored just one goal before today, but he was playing well and he was being a threat and we trust him and it’s the same.”

