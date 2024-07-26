Man City ‘steals’ £51m signing which will ‘hurt’ two other clubs after Guardiola request

Man City are looking to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signing of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, according to reports.

The Citizens have only made one signing so far this summer with 20-year-old winger Savinho joining from Troyes in a deal worth around €20m.

Man City won their fourth Premier League title on the bounce back in May with Pep Guardiola’s side pipping Arsenal to first place on the final day of the season by two points.

That has further cemented Guardiola’s place as one of the best managers in English top flight history amid rumours he could leave at the end of his contract next summer.

Speculation that Guardiola could leave, with the England job one of the possible destinations, has led to rumours that some of his players could take the opportunity to depart this summer.

Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and others have been linked with moves away from the Etihad Stadium but there are likely to be more incomings too.

And reports in Spain claim that ‘working to close a signing that would hurt’ Barcelona and Real Madrid with Guardiola ‘stealing’ Leipzig’s Olmo from under their noses.

Man City have put a €60m offer ‘on the table’ for the Spain international after Guardiola ‘asked’ for the attacker and the Catalan ‘has already spoken to the City board about getting things underway.’

The Premier League side ‘have no problems’ reaching the €60m that Leipzig want, ‘something that Barca cannot afford and that has the Catalans somewhat worried’.

Manchester World journalist Michael Plant insists that the presence of James McAtee next season will provide enough cover for De Bruyne and Foden, and they are now “very unlikely’ to purchase Olmo.

Plant wrote on X: ‘Very unlikely #mcfc make a move for Eberechi Eze this summer (story of the window in many senses). With De Bruyne & Foden in attacking midfield roles, plus James McAtee expected to stick around, there’s not really a need for #cpfc man.’

Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has also claimed that Man City have not made a bid and that Barcelona is ‘leading the race’ for the Spaniard.

Hinze wrote on X: ‘Reports about an Man City offer to @RBLeipzig for Dani Olmo. According to our information, this is not true. As of now, there is no City offer to Leipzig. Barca is currently leading the race. As reported: The first offer was rejected.

‘Leipzig have informed Barca that they need to significantly increase their offer. Conditions and package do not match. It continues. Still of interest to the German club as an Olmo replacement: Francisco Conceição. @SkySportDE.’

La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto came with similar information, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I would say that right now there are two teams in the race: Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Barcelona need to sell, they are focused on Nico Williams right now, and they could potentially sign Williams selling someone down the line or making space in their salary limit.

“If they want to sign Dani Olmo, they absolutely need to sell someone up front to make that happen, and any deal hinges upon that.

“It’s true that Dani Olmo would like to play for Barcelona, and return to his boyhood club. It depends on the offers though, if an offer comes in for €60-65m, then he could potentially be sold.

“Barcelona are focused on Nico Williams though, and the Dani Olmo deal is alive, but perhaps not quite as advanced as some would have you believe. With Bayern, it is also worth noting that Olmo’s potential signing is not related to that of Xavi Simons either.”