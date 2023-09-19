Man City ‘stop’ contract talks with crucial player in ‘risky’ move after 32yo ‘rejected’ Saudi offers

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City leaves the field due to injury during the Premier League match against Burnley.

Manchester City have decided to take a ‘risk’ in their contract negotiations with Saudi Arabia-linked Kevin De Bruyne, according to reports.

It was reported this month that De Bruyne was one of many high-profile players, including Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, to reject a move to the Middle East in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, the Belgian midfielder wants to see out his career at the Etihad and will turn down any approaches in January and next summer.

He has been one of the best players in the Premier League since making the move from Wolfsburg for around £60million in 2015.

The transfer did raise a few eyebrows after his failed stint at Chelsea, but any doubts were quickly put to bed and De Bruyne now has five Premier League winners’ medals in his impressive collection.

Under contract until 2025, City are believed to be keen to extend the 32-year-old’s deal.

De Bruyne’s injury concerns seem to be slowing down the negotiations, however.

He suffered a serious hamstring injury on the first weekend of the Premier League season and will be out for a substantial amount of time.

And according to the Daily Star (via Fichajes), the Cityzens have ‘stopped the renewal’ of De Bruyne’s contract.

City will ‘slow down’ talks over a new deal due to his long-term injury and will not reopen negotiations until the midfielder has ‘fully recovered’.

The report notes that this is ‘a risky move’ given the interest from Saudi Arabia, with De Bruyne being ‘tested lately by several clubs’.

De Bruyne is expected to come back and play a huge role in City’s bid to win the Premier League for the fourth season in a row.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League opener against Red Star Belgrade, Kyle Walker confirmed that De Bruyne is one of five City captains following Ilkay Gundogan’s departure in the summer.

Walker said: “The captains’ vote has come in and the five captains that have been chosen that will lead the team for the season and make sure all checks and fines are paid up.

“I don’t think the order really matters but it’s down to myself, Kevin, Rodri, Ruben (Dias) and Bernardo Silva.

“I’ve been very honoured (so far) and it’s a privilege to lead this special group of players out.

“I will continue to do that and hopefully lead by example on and off the field to ensure we are collecting the trophies at the end of the season.”

