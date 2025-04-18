Manchester City are now ‘ahead of any other suitor’ in the race to sign Spain international Nico Williams, who is thought to be Arsenal’s top winger target this summer.

The Gunners attempted to lure Williams to the Emirates after Euro 2024 as Barcelona also made a play for his signature, but the winger opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

Williams has now reportedly decided that he would like to leave and after a report on Thursday claimed Barcelona have ‘closed the file’ on the 22-year-old, the path appeared to be clear for Arsenal to land him.

A report from Spain claimed:

‘The London club, which has previously expressed interest, is willing to make a firm offer as soon as the summer transfer window opens. According to sources close to the player, the Gunners see Nico as a key player to strengthen their flanks and are willing to pay the player’s €58 million release clause . ‘Mikel Arteta has asked the club to make an effort to sign the Spanish international, as he believes his profile would fit perfectly into Arsenal’s system: speed, speed, youth, and room for improvement. Furthermore, the possibility of playing in the Champions League and competing for titles in England is increasingly appealing to the player.’

But a separate report in Spain claims City could be about to deliver a huge blow to Arsenal as Pep Guardiola sees Nico Williams as ‘the ideal candidate’ to improve his squad next season.

Jack Grealish is widely expected to leave the Eithad, opening up a left wing spot in the squad Williams could fill in order to compete with Jeremy Doku for a place in the starting XI.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Aston Villa v Newcastle, Liverpool, Declan Rice, Leeds, and poor old Lyon

👉 Al-Nassr line up £43m ‘offer’ for Arsenal star in £343m ‘dream squad’ rebuild that includes Vinicius Jr

👉 Arsenal could pull out of race for Berta favourite over ‘red flags’ with Man Utd less concerned

The report adds that Barcelona ducking out of the race ‘opens the door for the English team to get ahead of any other suitor’.

The report states: