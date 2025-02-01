Man City strongly ‘considering’ paying full price for midfielder with 13 G/A this season

Manchester City are reportedly strongly ‘considering’ paying the full release clause of around £50million for Porto midfiedler Nico Gonzales after the club told them they must in order to do business.

City have evidently struggled in midfield since Rodri was injured at the back end of 2024. The Spaniard is likely to miss the entire remainder of the season with that injury.

As such, Pep Guardiola has made it clear he’d like to strengthen his midfield ranks. The City boss has already added defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, and forward Omar Marmoush.

In the midfield, Porto’s Gonzalez is being courted, though a recent report stated City had been told the midfielder – who has 13 goals and assists this season – will cost his full €60million (£50.1m) release clause.

The report states City were unlikely to pay that, and Porto engaging would be the only way Gonzalez would move.

However, a fresh report from TBRFootball states the Etihad outfit are ‘considering’ paying the price for the Spaniard, with Guardiola clear on wanting to beef up his midfield ranks.

He would prefer a holding-midfielder, given the issues faced by losing Rodri, and that’s a role 23-year-old Gonzalez can play, though he has operated further forward this season, allowing for his great returns in front of goal.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Five Premier League players lucky to survive the January transfer window

👉 Everything you need to know about the Champions League now…

That Gonzalez is of similar stature to Rodri, and is also a Spaniard, he could be favoured by Guardiola to other players who do not share those same assets.

In any case, Porto’s position is clear, and City could be the side to get the ball rolling.

Otherwise, they may have to move onto other options, with Douglas Luiz on the radar, and Sverre Nypan being courted, but fellow City Football Group club Girona also want him, which could play into their hands in the long run.

READ MORE: Ten blockbuster moves for the perfect end to the January transfer window