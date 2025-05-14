Manchester City have reportedly submitted a ‘hijack offer’ as they look to beat Bayern Munich in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Man City are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer and one of their priorities will be to sign a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who is among the most valuable footballers due to become a free agent this summer.

The Premier League great has declined in recent years as he’s struggled with injuries, but it will still be difficult for Man City to replace him.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been linked with several potential candidates, but it’s been reported that Wirtz is their preferred option.

Wirtz has emerged as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and he’s grabbed 31 goal involvements in 41 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The Germany international is expected to follow new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso in leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer amid interest from Man City.

Wirtz would be a superb signing for Man City, who were recently dealt a blow as the 22-year-old ‘agreed on a transfer’ to Bayern Munich.

However, this situation is not cut and dry, with another report claiming Man City have a ‘verbal agreement’ and clear advantage over Bayern Munich, with Leverkusen preferring to sell their prized asset to a team outside of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s advances appear to have sparked Man City into life, with a report from German outlet Bild claiming Guardiola had a ‘secret meeting’ with Wirtz and his family on Tuesday in Manchester.

On Tuesday afternoon, German journalist Christian Falk confirmed Man City are ‘trying to hijack’ Bayern Munich’s move for Wirtz and have ‘made an offer’.

The fee is yet to be revealed, but Falk claims Man City are a ‘big rival’ to Bayern Munich in the ‘poker’ game for Wirtz.

He added: ‘Manchester City are now trying to hijack Bayern’s move for Wirtz.

‘The Sky Blues have come up with a counteroffer to Bayer Leverkusen. The Premier League giants are hoping that they can persuade the No.10 to withdraw his commitment to Munich.

‘Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Florian Wirtz and wants the German international to replace the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad.

‘Bayern are prepared to wait a year to sign Florian Wirtz. However, the eventuality of the German staying put for another season seems somewhat unlikely – particularly with Manchester City also pushing hard for the transfer.’