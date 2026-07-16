João Victor in action for Flamengo, next to a Man City badge

Manchester City have reportedly submitted an offer for rising Flamengo star Joao Victor as they continue to look to future-proof their squad.

After John Stones, 32, left Man City as a free agent earlier this summer, and with Ruben Dias turning 29 this year, the Etihad outfit appears to be continuously looking at young talent.

They are already well stocked when it comes to young centre-backs; however, with the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov, 22, Max Alleyne, 20, Vitor Reis, 20, Juma Bah, 20, Josko Gvardiol, 24, and Marc Guehi, 26, on their books.

Not all of these will make the grade in Man City’s first team and despite their wealth of options, the club’s transfer figureheads have seemingly set their sights on 19-year-old Victor.

According to Globo, Man City bid around £8.5m for the Brazil Under-20 international’s services, with the goal of then loaning him out to one of City Group’s satellite clubs.

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The report adds that City Group hopes to send him to one of their European teams, such as Girona, Lommel, Troyes, or Palermo.

However, those hopes have been dealt a blow as the Brazilian publication states that Flamengo rejected Man City’s offer, although it is expected the Premier League team will return with a new bid.

It seems they are not the only one interested in the teenager’s services as Ajax reportedly bid £6.8m for Victor at the end of 2025 but that proposal was also rebuffed.

Globo state that the Dutch giants wanted to sign him at a time when Victor ‘was questioned for poor performances’ when given a handful of first-team opportunities.

It seems he has found his feet since then, though, after making 14 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilian giants.

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The 6ft 2in centre-back, who developed as a defensive midfielder before dropping back into defence, is seen as one of Flamengo’s brightest academy graduates right now.

The ball-playing defender has already tasted a great deal of success in his young career, with Victor being part of the Flamengo squad that won the Copa Libertadores, the Campeonato Brasiliero Serie A, and the Campeonato Carioca all in 2025.

For Flamengo’s Under-20 side, he lifted the Intercontinental Cup in 2024 and 2025 and the Under-20 Copa Libertadores two years ago.

His current contract runs until the end of 2029, so whether Enzo Maresca’s side – which is now in a new dawn after Pep Guardiola’s departure – can prise him away from his hometown team remains to be seen.

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