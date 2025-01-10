According to reports, Man City are ‘on the verge’ of signing Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov and are advancing in their pursuit of Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

Pep Guardiola is eager to utilise the winter transfer window to get his side’s season back on track.

The Cityzens‘ form in November and December was atrocious, enduring a run of one win from 11 matches in all competitions as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham, fell way below Premier League leaders Liverpool, and face being eliminated from the Champions League.

They have won two in a row fairly convincingly, however, defeating struggling Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium before beating West Ham 4-1 at home in what proved to be Julen Lopetegui’s final match as Hammers head coach.

City remain 12 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand against Merseyside rivals Everton.

In an effort to close the gap on Arne Slot’s side, Guardiola is ready to splash the cash in January.

The Premier League champions have been strongly linked with Frankfurt striker Marmoush and Lens youngster Khusanov and it looks like they will sign both players this month.

Marmoush would be a welcome addition considering City sold Julian Alvarez without signing a replacement last summer, while several centre-backs have suffered injuries this season, prompting Guardiola to prioritise more defensive depth.

They are advancing in talks with both players and German transfer expert Patrick Berger says Man City are ‘now on the verge of signing Khusanov’ from Lens.

Berger says the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international is ‘keen on the move to England’ after the champions offered €50million (£41.8million) including bonuses’.

Berger wrote on X: ‘Manchester City is now on the verge of signing Abdukhodir Khusanov. The Premier League club submitted an official bid today, a package worth €50m including bonuses.

‘The talented Lens centre-back is keen on the move to England, with City offering him a long-term contract. City’s next will be for Frankfurt‘s Omar Marmoush…’

There were plenty of updates on City’s pursuit of Marmoush on Thursday. Sky Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg says ‘personal terms are all agreed’ and Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna says City will ‘meet Frankfurt’s demands’, which has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

A summer transfer appeared more likely than a winter one this time last week but Aouna says Marmoush – who has also been linked with Liverpool – ‘wants to join the Cityzens right now’.

He wrote on X: ‘Despite official statements from both clubs in recent hours, Manchester City are ready to meet Frankfurt demands (around €80m) for Omar Marmoush.

‘Verbal agreement close. Player side is confident. The player wants to join the Cityzens right now.’

Romano added: ‘Manchester City have prepared their formal approach to open talks for Omar Marmoush as January target. Discussions already ongoing on player side, as @footmercato reported.

‘Omar, keen on City move. Now up to Man City and Eintracht with German club facing big decision.’

Meanwhile, Plettenberg reports there is a ‘full verbal agreement’ between the player and English club.

He said: ‘Manchester City and Omar #Marmoush have reached a full verbal agreement! Personal terms are all agreed! The 25-y/o top striker wants to move to #MCFC immediately, where he is currently the number one target. #SGE have been informed. They expect the first offer from England by the weekend at the latest. Frankfurt is demanding €80m (£66.9m), as revealed today.’