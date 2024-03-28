Man City superstar ‘is going to play’ for Barcelona soon, as ‘all roads lead him’ to La Liga giants

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is reportedly “going to play for Barcelona” within a year-and-a-half, as “all roads are leading him” to the club.

Speculation regarding Haaland’s future being away from City started essentially as soon as he walked through the door. That his agent has a strong relationship with the Barcelona president suggests there’s a chance he moves there at some point.

The City man still has three more years on his contract in Manchester, though, and he is showing he is committed to the project by banging in goals week in, week out.

In 87 City games, Haaland has scored 81 goals and assisted another 15. But while City are reaping the rewards of his quality at the moment, that’s apparently not going to be the case for much longer.

Haaland heading to Barcelona?

Indeed, according to journalist Jota Jordi, he will be a Barca player relatively soon.

“With everything they have told me, I dare say that Haaland is going to play for Barça in a year-and-a-half,” he said, quoted by Bernabeu Digital.

Indeed, the striker apparently looks set to go there and nowhere else.

“All roads are leading him to the new stadium,” Jordi added.

It is not revealed why that is the case, though, and there is currently the issue of Barcelona’s funds.

Indeed, the club have hardly spent any money in the past couple of transfer windows, as they have essentially been unable to do so. That has led to reports that some big players are going to be sacrificed in order for the club to sign any new players.

But with Haaland being the world’s best striker at the moment, and playing for a side that has a lot of money themselves, City will be able to demand a large sum, and it seems unlikely at the moment that Barca can afford that.

That said, it would appear there will have to be drastic changes before the signing of Haaland is anything more than a dream for the La Liga giants.

READ MORE: Who will replace Xavi as the next Barcelona manager? Arteta among favourites…