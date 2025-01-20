According to reports, Manchester City have been left ‘surprised’ by the Premier League’s lack of response to Erling Haaland’s new contract in an FFP claim.

Man City are facing over 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s FFP rules as they were referred to an independent commission at the start of 2023.

This case has rumbled for far too long, but we’re nearing a conclusion as the verdict should be announced within the next couple of months.

If found guilty, Man City could be sanctioned with a transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League, but a recent report claimed their punishment will not be ‘more serious than a fine’.

The uncertainty surrounding Man City has fuelled speculation linking several of their key stars with exits, but Haaland has penned a remarkable contract extension to commit his future to the club until 2034.

READ: De Bruyne, Foden and Haaland party like it’s 23/24 – Man City are back, back, back, maybe



Haaland is one of football’s biggest stars and it had felt inevitable that he would have a spell at Real Madrid or FC Barcelona, though his new deal should see him spend most of his career with Man City.

A report from The Daily Mail claims regardless of the ongoing FFP situation, Man City expected some ‘recognition’ from Premier League chief Richard Masters after announcing Haaland’s recognition.

‘Officials at Manchester City are understood to be a little surprised not to have received an acknowledgement from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters after they tied down Erling Haaland to an extraordinary nine-and-a-half-year deal. ‘Regardless of the ongoing legal situation between the two, Haaland is one of the most instantly recognisable players on the planet and — amid concerns that incoming financial rules may see the top stars head elsewhere — to keep the prolific Norwegian in the English top flight may be viewed as a positive for both club and competition.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two Arsenal targets in Premier League team of the season so far in 2024/25

👉 Man City ‘advance’ on ‘spectacular £250m transfer splurge’ as Pep eyes ex-Aston Villa man

👉 Man City: Haaland ‘already’ has ‘secret clause’ plan to ‘bring him closer’ to Euro giants, apparently

Man City returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Sunday afternoon as they hammered Ipswich Town 6-0 at Portman Road.

Speaking post-match, Pep Guardiola suggested it would still be difficult for his fourth-placed side to qualify for the Champions League this season.

“We are really pleased, we are back to doing things that define this team for the last 10 years. Really pleased for the three points and to climb into qualification for the Champions League for next season, that will be so tough.

“Much better. Maybe not our best but closer with the consistency we have in our game. Most of them didn’t happen in the previous games that we won.

“With the way we went without the ball, you cannot play in the short spaces. Everyone with the ball was clever, quicker, faster. Everyone is related. You cannot be quick, wise and good if you are not connected defensively.

“Ipswich beat Chelsea here, they won at Spurs away. They are a good team and Liam [Delap] is a fantastic striker. The players saw what we are and that is the best thing.”