According to reports, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has ‘reached an agreement’ to join Al-Hilal amid interest from Manchester City.

The talented winger is one of a fair few Chelsea players who have been heavily linked with an exit in this transfer window.

Neto was arguably one of Chelsea’s better performers last season, but the Blues have proven that they will sell players under the right conditions.

He has been attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Man City as they look to replace Tottenham Hotspur-linked Savinho.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Man City’s move for Neto.

“Manchester City have an interest in Pedro Neto,” Romano said this week.

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“Pedro Neto is on Man City list to replace Savinho, who is a target for Tottenham.

“But at the moment, the gap in valuation is a big gap for Pedro Neto. I would say it’s a similar situation [to Enzo Fernandez] because Chelsea are also happy with Pedro Neto.

“Chelsea are not desperate to sell Pedro, and so at the moment there are difficulties to advance on this deal because of the gap and because of what happened with the Maresca appointment.”

Pedro Neto ‘reaches agreement’ to move to the Saudi Pro League

But finances are not a problem for Saudi Pro League clubs, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri now claims he has ‘reached an agreement’ to join Middle East side Al-Hilal.

Tavolieri said on X: ‘BREAKING: Al Hilal have reached an agreement with Pedro Neto on personal terms!

‘Chelsea FC now open to sell Neto and would want around €60M to let him leave.

‘Al Hilal are confident to get a full agreement with Chelsea. Talks ongoing. Wait&See.’

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Man City are now known to be targeting Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, but they missed the set deadline to sign him for £120m on Friday evening.

After this deadline passed, Romano stated on X that the Blues now feel Fernandez is ‘no longer available’.

Romano explained: ‘Chelsea consider Enzo Fernández no longer available at £120m as terms were made clear to his camp since May — effectively agreed as a ‘release clause’.

‘#CFC happy to keep Enzo and continue with him.

‘Manchester City mantained daily active talks with Enzo’s camp, in last 48 hours too.

‘Up to Man City if they want to try again on different conditions.’

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