Man City third in Marc Guehi transfer race with Prem rivals ‘preferred’

Manchester City are behind two Premier League rivals in the race to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, according to reports.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Guehi will leave the club at the end of the season, though there is interest from City in signing him this month.

Marc Guehi in the 2025/26 Premier League

105 clearances (19th)

30 tackles (78th)

25 interceptions (10th)

53 aerial duels won, 28 lost (21st)

14 fouls committed (124th)

If Pep Guardiola’s side make an offer in the region of £40million, the Eagles would find it hard to turn down, given Guehi can leave for nothing in the summer.

However, a summer exit remains the most likely outcome, with City facing competition from Liverpool and, surprisingly, Arsenal for Guehi’s signature.

Arsenal’s interest was first reported this week and, despite Mikel Arteta’s incredible defensive depth, Guehi is believed to prefer a move to the Emirates over the Etihad.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, City are behind both the Gunners and Liverpool in the running for the Palace centre-back.

Lee told the Let Me Talk podcast: “On Monday night, I was told by somebody who knows what’s going on at City, but also I think probably Palace as well, he said he thinks Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool [to City] in any case.

“Somebody else messaged me on Twitter (X) and I know he’s very good on other club stuff, he was like; ‘Yeah, he wants to stay until the summer – and he prefers Liverpool and Arsenal’. I was like; ‘Well I haven’t heard Arsenal’, but that kind of tallies what I’d been told the night before.”

Liverpool clearly the best option for Arsenal target Guehi

Liverpool came agonisingly close to signing Guehi on deadline day last summer. However, Palace pulled the plug at the last minute after failing to secure a replacement.

A medical had been completed and Guehi went through all of his media duties, with only the contract signing missing, meaning a deal this summer should be relatively straightforward.

Arsenal’s interest does complicate matters. As things stand, the Gunners are in a stronger position than Liverpool and boast an English core including Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Ebere Eze and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Guehi is not guaranteed a starting spot at either Arsenal or Liverpool, and City only accelerated their interest following injuries to Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

However, if Ibrahima Konate leaves the Reds when his contract expires in the summer, Guehi would walk straight into the heart of Arne Slot’s defence alongside club captain Virgil van Dijk.

There is fierce competition at all three clubs, but Liverpool arguably offers the clearest pathway to regular football.

You could argue that no centre-back in world football would dislodge either William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes, while Konate’s form has been unconvincing for much of this campaign.

The Frenchman has improved in recent weeks, but there is little doubt Guehi would have replaced him in Slot’s starting XI long ago had he joined from Palace in the summer of 2025.

