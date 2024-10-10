Manchester City have been tipped ‘to agree’ three ‘immediate’ sponsorship deals worth around £60m following the conclusion of their APT hearing.

At the start of 2023, Man City were charged by the Premier League after being accused of breaching over 100 Financial Fair Play rules.

If found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted on their innocence since their charges emerged and their FFP hearing got underway last month.

Earlier this year, the English champions battled back against the Premier League as they launched an unprecedented legal battle as they campaigned for the removal of the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This hearing has already concluded. It’s been suggested that Man City and the Premier League had victories, but Guardiola’s team had a ‘main success’ and can be considered to have ‘won on penalties’.

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness has offered his thoughts on Man City’s APT situation to Football Insider, claiming ‘they could agree three huge deals immediately’.

Wyness suspects Man City “won on three big areas” as three potentially imminent sponsorship deals could be worth around “£60m a year”.

“City won on three big areas,” Wyness said in an interview with Football Insider.

“They were right about the way the sponsorships had been challenged wrongly and this again points to the Premier League not drafting their rules properly or executing their rules properly as in the Leicester case.

“There were also criticisms about drafting and interpretation in the Everton and Forest cases as well, so that’s a really big black mark for the Premier League there.

“City also won on the fact that owner funding should now be carrying a charge of interest with it. That’s a big win in terms of this for City and that’s got big ramifications for quite a few other clubs.

“And thirdly, they’ve got a chance to get damages for the sponsorships that were withheld.

“Now, we know that there were three big sponsorships. One for Etihad Airlines, one for the Emirates Palace Hotel, and then another one for the First Abu Dhabi bank.

“That’s three big sponsorships. That could be something in the order of about maybe £60million a year.”

Earlier this week, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy claimed the Premier League will be left alone to to resolve its conflict with Man City.

“I think there have been lots of issues in football, but the biggest issue that the Government is involved with is the issue about sustainability,” Nancy said.

“The question of the Premier League is a matter for the Premier League and for the clubs to resolve amongst themselves.

“What I’m really focused on is making sure that we have a sustainable, fair game, from the Premier League – which is a great British export, and it brings great joy to people – all the way through the Championship clubs to the grassroots.

“That’s why we’re introducing the independent football regulator through legislation which we announced in the King’s Speech. I’m really excited to say that we’ll be introducing that very shortly.”