Pep Guardiola's team are one of two English sides taking part in the summer tournament.

Manchester City have been told they have a chance at “redemption” if they manage to win the Club World Cup this summer.

Aside from their Community Shield victory, Pep Guardiola’s team is staring down the barrel of a first trophyless season since 2017, but FIFA’s revamped summer tournament represents a final chance at some silverware.

City are one of two English teams in the tournament, alongside Chelsea, but former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham believes the competition is much more important for the Manchester side.

“For Manchester City, I don’t think anybody expected them to have the season that they had, because they’ve just been so incredibly consistent over the last few years,” he exclusively told Football365.com.

“I think that January window was excellent, and I think we started to see that towards the end of the season. I think if the season would have continued for a few more games, there’s every probability that they would have finished second.

“And I think the signings that they made in January is to enable them to hit the ground running next season in the Premier League, but also in this competition as well.

“Manchester City, obviously got beat in the FA Cup Final by Crystal Palace. Did finish in the top four, but didn’t really challenge for the Premier League. They will see it [the Club World Cup] maybe as a little bit of redemption.

“But any team that’s been together for so long, when you’re going for that rebuild, there’s going to be ups and downs, possibly more so for Manchester City.”

Chelsea meanwhile may have finished below City but Higginbotham believes they exceeded expectation given the age of their squad.

“I think that Chelsea, you look at [Enzo] Maresca. It’s his first full year in the Premier League as a manager – only second full year as a manager – with a group of young players. I personally didn’t see them finishing in the top five, and that was nothing to do with the quality that they have. It was to do with sort of a naivety because it’s a very, very young team.

“So I think if you’d have spoken to most people before the start of the season, everybody will always speak about the money that they’ve spent, but it’s been spent on young, young players. A lot of it’s been spent and invested for the future.

“I think if you spoke to a number of Chelsea fans and said ‘right, you’re going to make Champions League football and you’re also going to win a European competition.’ I think they would have settled with that.”

