Manchester City have been told that a rival Premier League manager would be the “best possible replacement” for Pep Guardiola, who is “lacking energy”.

Guardiola has revolutionised English football during his time at Man City and is considered one of the best managers in Premier League history.

The Spaniard helped Man City win their first Champions League in 2023, while they have won the Premier League seven times.

The 53-year-old is attempting to win the Premier League for a fifth consecutive season, but his long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Man City’s FFP hearing is ongoing and it remains to be seen whether Guardiola will commit his future to the club beyond this season.

Regarding Guardiola’s replacement, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has explained why he thinks Gunners boss Mikel Arteta – who was previously City’s assistant – would be the “best possible replacement” for his compatriot.

“If Guardiola does decide to leave, the best possible replacement would be Mikel Arteta,” Petit said.

“He knows the club, and he knows the philosophy which he has tried to repeat at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola has begun to show signs of tiredness in the last two years, and you can sometimes see that he is lacking energy.

“Things move so fast and anything can happen in football, Arteta could step into Guardiola’s shoes but City wouldn’t be the only club interested in him.”

Former Man City defender Danny Mills agrees with Petit. Earlier this summer, he claimed the hierarchy at the Etihad will have a “concern” to consider,

“Mikel Arteta is the best man to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, without a shadow of a doubt,” Mills said.

“He’s worked with Pep, he knows the way City play and he can come in with the same level of intensity as him. I think it will be a concern. It’s like trying to replace Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger or Sir Alex Ferguson.

“The hierarchy at City have to be looking for a successor now and I’m sure they are. There are lots of coaches winning in the City Group for instance.

“It’s a concern for City but when you look at what they’ve done in the past, the senior figures they’ve brought in to manage the academy and recruitment, you have to put faith in them and hope that there is a good succession plan.”