According to reports, Manchester City have been told to ‘stop moaning’ after having a ‘request rejected’ by the Premier League.

Man City have conflicted with the Premier League since they were charged with breaching over 100 FFP rules at the start of 2023.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted on their innocence and battled back against the Premier League, campaigning for APT rules to be removed.

It’s emerged that a verdict in the FFP hearing is ‘due imminently’, while Man City have secured a ‘significant victory’ with their APT case.

This outcome has been tipped to spark ‘chaos’ as the Premier League face a legal battle against Man City and their league rivals.

READ: Man City FFP: APT rules deemed ‘null and void’ as PL ‘crisis’ sparked by ‘bombshell verdict’



Man City are winning off the pitch, but the same cannot be said for matters on the field as Guardiola’s team are enduring a nightmare season.

Their Premier League title challenge ended before the New Year and their huge £180m January spend is yet to improve their fortunes.

A major squad overhaul started in January and this is expected to continue in the summer as Man City look to return to form.

Man City have looked knackered this season and their spent squad won’t get much rest in the summer.

This is because they have joined Chelsea in signing up for FIFA’s new Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 13.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eleven Man City players Pep Guardiola should look to upgrade this summer

👉 Man City: Merson claims January signing ‘looks lost’ in ‘shocked’ Newcastle result prediction

👉 Xabi Alonso clear favourite to replace Pep Guardiola as Man City crisis deepens



As things stand, there are only 33 days between the Club World Cup final and the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season on August 16 and a 26-day gap until the Community Shield.

A report from The Times reporter Martyn Ziegler reveals Man City have been told to ‘stop moaning’ after the Premier League ‘rejected their request’ to delay the start to next season.

‘Manchester City made their displeasure clear at a Premier League meeting this week after their request to start next season late because of Fifa’s new Club World Cup had been rejected. ‘City’s chief executive, Ferran Soriano, raised the issue at the shareholders’ meeting in London on Thursday but if he was hoping for some support from other clubs then he was disappointed. ‘One club executive pointed out afterwards that there is no obligation for teams to play in the Club World Cup but plenty of financial reward.’

Explaining why clubs won’t be allowed to start next seasonlater, Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes explained: “We’re having this imposed upon us, particularly by Fifa, so that there’s an element of saying why adjust our competition when we’ve been imposed with a competition we don’t agree with.

“The calendar is squeezed as much as it can be at the moment and we can’t afford a delay to the start of the season.”