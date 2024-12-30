Man City: Tottenham, Newcastle ‘monitoring’ Grealish as three other City stars ‘assess options’

Jack Grealish has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Newcastle.

Man City winger Jack Grealish is being monitored by Premier League clubs Tottenham and Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens won their fourth Premier League title in a row last season but their title defence under Pep Guardiola this term has been disastrous.

Man City are currently fifth in the Premier League table with leaders Liverpool – who have a game in hand on the Citizens – 14 points ahead of them.

That has led to rumours some players could leave in January or at the end of the season with former Aston Villa winger Grealish among those linked with a transfer.

Grealish has made just six Premier League starts under Guardiold this term and the Daily Mail now claim that Newcastle and Tottenham are weighing up moves for the England international.

The Daily Mail claim:

‘Guardiola is on record as saying he doesn’t expect anybody to depart next month. City’s squad is thin by design and any flaws in that are exacerbated by the never-ending injury list. ‘Tottenham and Newcastle United are believed to be monitoring Jack Grealish’s situation, however, while Ederson had a huge offer from Saudi Arabia on the table last summer that has not disappeared entirely. ‘Kyle Walker is thought to be assessing his options moving forward as well as Matheus Nunes. Academy graduate James McAtee may think his future is best served elsewhere after a lack of games but any departures ought to be contingent on incomings.’ It seems Man City are more likely to add to their squad in January than allow players to go with the Daily Mail revealing the latest on possible additions.

The report adds:

‘January is not a market City usually shop in, with Aymeric Laporte the last big winter addition back in 2018. And the reason for that is it’s a tricky window from a value point of view. ‘That said, they know work has to be done. Versatile midfielder Joshua Kimmich, out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer, has long fancied a move to the Premier League. Mail Sport has reported that Atalanta’s Brazilian Ederson has been watched by City. Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace has admirers.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: Pep Guardiola admits he’s ‘unfairly’ treated ‘incredible’ star after deciding to block transfer

👉 Seven random players brought in from the cold by panicking Premier League clubs during Twixmas

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: More Champions League goals than Mo Salah!

‘While both Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes have also been discussed, City last week moved to rule out their possible January arrivals. City also knocked down the idea of a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios, although they are thought to have previously debated moving for the Spain international. ‘There is a buyback clause in Liam Delap’s contract at Ipswich Town, with Lille striker Jonathan David also linked having scored 19 goals in 28 games for club and country this term. Omar Marmoush, 25, at Eintracht Frankfurt is possibly one to watch after the Egyptian netted 18 goals in 24 appearances for the Bundesliga side so far. ‘Wharton’s Palace team-mate Marc Guehi is well liked at centre half but is likely to be out of any Premier League club’s reach in January. ‘Claudio Echeverri is linking up with Guardiola’s squad at the start of the month after sealing a switch from River Plate. He’s seen as a talent to be coached rather than immediately impacting the team.’

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Slot, Everton, Forest, Son, McAtee, Lopetegui