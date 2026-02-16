Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford admits he did not expect the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma following his move from Burnley last summer.

Trafford was a long-term target for Newcastle United and looked to be closing in on a move to the north east before Man City signed him from Burnley for around £27million.

At the time, the future of long-time No.1 Ederson was uncertain, so it was also unclear whether Trafford would become Pep Guardiola’s first choice for the 2025/26 campaign.

The 23-year-old played in City’s first three Premier League games of the season but lost his place between the sticks after Donnarumma joined from European champions Paris Saint-Germain for £26m.

There was no chance that Donnarumma was signed to sit on the bench, which meant Trafford became a regular substitute for his new club in both the Premier League and Champions League.

What felt like a dream move for Trafford – returning to the club he came through as a youngster – has quickly become a difficult period in his career, and there is a chance he could leave City in the summer transfer window, with Donnarumma going nowhere any time soon.

Trafford opens up on unexpected goalkeeper competition

Trafford discussed his return to the Etihad after keeping a clean sheet in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round win over Salford City, admitting that he wasn’t told the club intended to bring in a goalkeeper of Donnarumma’s calibre.

“I didn’t expect the situation to happen, but it happened, so just get on with it,” he said.

“It’s happened so I work very hard every day and see what happens, give it my best shot.”

However, Trafford also revealed that Guardiola never told him he would be City’s No.1 this season.

He added: “No, it wasn’t that, but it [the plan] wasn’t what happened.

“It is what it is. It’s football, it is what it is, you’ve got to keep grafting every day and the games that come, play as hard as you can.

“It’s just another experience to add to my career and yeah, it has been good learning.”

Trafford refuses to rule out Man City exit amid England World Cup concern

Trafford signed a five-year contract last summer but has refused to rule out departing only one year into the deal.

“Let’s take it a day at a time and try and work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens,” he continued.

“I’ve obviously got a contract, so don’t know what happens next season. I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.”

As a result of his lack of minutes, Trafford could miss out on a place in England’s World Cup squad this summer.

On being called up by Thomas Tuchel, Trafford added: “I haven’t spoken to them [about] if that’s enough, but I play as well as I can and train every day very hard and it’s just down to me.

“Obviously everyone knows what’s going on with me, so I’ve just got to, whenever I play, play as well as I can.”

