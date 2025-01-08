Man City in ‘advanced talks’ with £50m Liverpool target as Romano confirms second star ‘tops list’

Manchester City are in ‘advanced talks’ with Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush over a January move, with ‘concrete negotiations’ ongoing over a £50m transfer to the Etihad this month.

Marmoush has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 15 Bundesliga games.

He joined 2022 Europa League winners Frankfurt from German rivals Wolfsburg in July 2023 on a free transfer and looks set to be sold for a massive profit.

There is plenty of interest in the 25-year-old, who has 35 goals and 18 assists in 65 matches for Die Adler, with Arsenal and Liverpool also linked with a January move.

Marmoush is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline and would provide cover for Erling Haaland, as well as giving Guardiola the option of playing him alongside his star striker to improve their attacking output.

The Premier League champions sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in the summer and opted not to sign a replacement, which has come back to bite them this season.

Their form has been uncharacteristically poor in 2024/25 and the lack of variety in attack has been a big problem, albeit not as big as losing Rodri to an ACL injury which looks set to keep the Ballon d’Or winner out for the majority of the season.

A report on Tuesday revealed Marmoush is a top target for Man City, who are ‘pushing’ to sign him in the winter transfer window.

A separate report recently stated that City have made an offer to the player’s representatives with a summer transfer the plan.

And now transfer expert Florian Plettenburg claims talks between City, Marmoush and his representatives are ‘advanced’, with the forward ‘open to an immediate transfer’

He wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Concrete negotiations are currently taking place between Manchester City and the management of Omar #Marmoush Discussions on the player’s side are advanced, but a full verbal agreement has not yet been reached.

‘The 25-y/o top striker loves Frankfurt but is open to an immediate transfer in winter as it represents a unique opportunity for him. #MCFC are offering Marmoush a long-term contract (until 2029 or 2030). However, there are no negotiations with #SGE yet. Price: €50-60m.’

Fabrizio Romano confirmed City’s contact with Eintracht over a January move for Marmoush.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester City have prepared their formal approach to open talks for Omar Marmoush as January target. Discussions already ongoing on player side.

‘Omar, keen on City move. Now up to Man City and Eintracht with German club facing big decision.’

Romano also says Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov is ‘on top of the Man City list’ in January, with the ‘deal on’ as ‘contacts continue’ between the two clubs.

The 20-year-old was part of the Uzbekistan Under-23 team which reached the final of the Asian Cup last season and has helped Lens to seventh in Ligue 1 after 16 games.

Just three players to go for Guardiola’s perfect January transfer window.