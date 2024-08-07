According to reports, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has picked out his preferred replacement for Julian Alvarez, who is set to join Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga giants have been linked with Alvarez since this summer transfer window opened and they have an agreement in place to sign the World Cup winner.

Alvarez has impressed for Man City in recent seasons, grabbing 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Despite this, he has been pursuing an exit as he is keen to be an undisputed starter after playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland since joining Man City in 2022.

Atletico Madrid have agreed to pay an initial fee of around £64m to sign Alvarez and this deal could reach £82m with add-ons.

While a report has revealed two ‘real reasons’ why Alvarez has decided to ‘quit’ Man City, Fabrizio Romano has provided details on how they plan to replace him.

READ: Survival, quadruples, completing trophy sets – a 24/25 season target for every Premier League club

He said: “Man City will now look at options to replace Alvarez, for sure. It could be a striker, but I would not be surprised if they end up considering also wingers and maybe playing with a false nine when Erling Haaland will not be available.

“Talks are taking place internally to decide on the next move, so we will have to wait and see the outcome of those discussions.”

According to a report in Spain, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has picked out Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as his ‘chosen one’ to ‘replace’ Alvarez this summer.

This comes after the 26-year-old England international shone for Crystal Palace last season, grabbing 15 goal involvements in his 27 Premier League appearances.

The report claims Man City have ‘decided to act swiftly’ to replace Alvarez and Eze has been made their ‘top candidate at the request of Guardiola’.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea and Man Utd in bottom three: Ranking the Premier League pre-season moods

👉 Four England snubs included: Premier League stars ready for huge 24/25 after full pre-season

👉 The 11 most profitable transfers in history as Chelsea pair make the cut

The report explains.

‘His contract with Crystal Palace, extended until 2027, and his valuation of around 80 million euros have not gone unnoticed by other important clubs like Tottenham, Liverpool, and Arsenal, who have also shown interest in the midfielder. ‘Manchester City, accustomed to discreetly advancing in their market operations, could be close to securing a strategic reinforcement that would not only compensate for Álvarez’s departure but also bring a new dimension to their attack.’

Another report from The Telegraph claims Wolves winger Pedro Neto is another player on Man City’s radar.