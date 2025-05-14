Barcelona boss Flick ‘blocks’ Man City transfer despite ‘firm’ £17m ‘offer’ on the table

Man City have had a move for Barcelona star Eric Garcia blocked by Hansi Flick ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens have had a terrible season by their high standards with Man City currently fourth in the Premier League as they enter the final two games of the season.

After winning the Premier League title four seasons in a row, Pep Guardiola’s side are 18 points adrift of champions Liverpool, who won the title at the end of last month.

Man City signed Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah in the January transfer window in attempt to improve their chances this season.

And now they are set to spend again in the summer transfer window with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz a confirmed target.

Another player that Guardiola wants is Barcelona’s Garcia with the Spain international able to operate at centre-back, defensive midfield or right-back.

Garcia, who moved from Barcelona to Man City during his youth career, is now the subject of interest again from the Citizens with reports in Spain claiming the Citizens have lodged a ‘firm offer’ of €20m (£17m).

But the report adds that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has now ‘stopped the sale’ of the defender despite only starting 11 La Liga games this season.

The report explains:

‘Financially, the deal would be attractive, as Eric arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City , and a sale of that magnitude would represent a net capital gain for the club. However, the sporting aspect weighs more heavily on this occasion. ‘Hansi Flick has been very clear from the start: he doesn’t want Eric Garcia to leave under any circumstances . The German coach considers the player key due to his versatility, tactical ability, and commitment.’

Despite having a poor season, Man City could still end the season with some silverware in the FA Cup and former Man City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has given his verdict for the final against Crystal Palace.

Wright-Phillips told Lottoland: “It’s a really tough one to call. I think the way Palace have been playing, especially toward the back end of the season, they’ve really got their swagger back.

“The front three have been performing exceptionally. Eze has been shining and doing what people expect of him. I think Mateta has been unbelievable. Sarr is a flying machine and getting more consistent.

“Then you’ve got Wharton in midfield, who I’m a massive fan of. And at the back, there’s Guehi and Mitchell. For me, they’ve arguably been two of the best defenders in the league this year, they’re in great form.

“But then you look at City, and they’re finding their groove again. They know how to win and how to see games out. And now you’ve got the added bonus of Haaland coming back.

“It’s shaping up to be a great game. As it stands, even with my City head on – of course I want City to win – it feels like a 50/50 game. It’s the FA Cup final, it’s a one-off, and anything can happen.

“But if I had to pick a winner, I think City can get the job done, because Palace will give you chances. City just needs to take those chances.

“So yes, I think City will win, but it’s going to be an open game. Palace will definitely have their opportunities as well.”