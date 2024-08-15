Manchester City have reportedly offered Barcelona a player in exchange for Pedri as they search for a replacement for Julian Alvarez.

Atletico Madrid have signed Alvarez for £82m after the Argentinian angled for a move away from the Etihad in search of more consistent game time.

Pep Guardiola said he hopes Alvarez can “find happiness” at his new club but would not be drawn on any possible signings in the rest of the window to cope with his departure.

Savinho has already arrived from Girona for £21m to bolster their forwards options, while it’s been claimed they could reignite their interest in Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, who they’re convinced is ‘keen to join’ them this summer.

The long-term injury to Oscar Bobb is thought to have strengthened their resolve to make further additions, with the academy graduate fracturing a bone in his leg in training that’s set to keep him sidelined for months of a season in which he looked set to have a significant impact for the club.

City are also thinking ahead to next season when they’re likely to lose Kevin De Bruyne, who’s admitted his interest in a move to Saudi Arabia when his contract expires next summer.

A report in Spain claims Guardiola ‘does not forget Pedri, and continues to consider that it is a very interesting signing for Manchester City’.

Pedri is said to be a big admirer of Guardiola, who has previously asked Barcelona about the midfielder’s availability, but president Joan Laporta blocked the move.

‘But now everything has changed radically after the dismissal of Xavi Hernández and the hiring of Hans Flick as the new coach of the first team, who does not consider Pedro untouchable’, the report claims.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man City FFP: ‘Resolution’ timeframe set to ‘damage’ Pep Guardiola’s side after trial ‘success’

👉 Rubbish list of Italians in the Premier League a bad omen for Arsenal after Calafiori signing

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Man Utd above Arsenal again after Bayern raid

It’s thought the loss of Pedri would now ‘not be especially painful’ and they’re ready to ‘sit down and negotiate’ over a transfer worth €80m given Flick also has Fermin Lopez, Frankie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan and Dani Olmo as central midfield options.

The report states that City ‘will try to reduce the cost’ of Pedri by offering Matheus Nunes in exchange, as the £53m signing of last summer ‘does not fit into Guardiola’s plans’.

They may well have to offer Barcelona the full €80m for the Spain international though, or a different player in exchange as ‘Flick doesn’t seem to be very seduced with the idea of signing Nunes.

The Catalans would presumably rather be offered a winger in exchange having fought all summer to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, only to be knocked back, leading them instead to consider a move for Liverpool star Luis Diaz.