Man City bombshell as ‘angry’ Barcelona will not forgive ‘betrayal’ of star key to Guardiola ‘swap’ deal

Man City could have to change their approach to landing Frenkie de Jong this summer after Bernardo Silva fell down Barcelona’s list of targets, according to reports.

The Citizens are in the midst of a close title race against Arsenal this season with their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday putting them one point behind Mikel Arteta’s side with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola looking to sell as many as five players?

That means Man City are again on course for the Premier League title with a Double still possible this season as they face arch-rivals Man Utd in the FA Cup final later this month.

There incredible success has led to rumours that some players are looking for a new challenge elsewhere in the summer, while Pep Guardiola is rumoured to want as many as five players out.

Silva has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona ahead of the summer and reports have claimed that he has ‘decided to leave’ Man City, citing ‘family in Barcelona’ and the weather as reasons for his exit.

There has been speculation that a move to the Catalan giants this summer is ‘feasible’ and that his ‘time is over’ under Man City boss Guardiola.

Spanish publication Nacional insists that Guardiola really wants to bring in Barcelona midfielder De Jong – who has been heavily linked with arch-rivals Man Utd for the last two years – in the summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be ‘open to discussing a swap’ for De Jong with the La Liga giants intially wanting Silva as part of the deal for the Dutchman.

It is rumoured that Barcelona have asked for €30m plus Silva in order to agree the transfer of De Jong to Manchester as they ‘consider that the market value of the 26-year-old midfielder is higher than that of the Portuguese’.

Barcelona do not like that Silva has entertained interest from Real Madrid

But Nacional come with a contrary report which states that Barcelona boss Xavi cannot ‘forgive the betrayal’ from Silva with the Portuguese midfielder apparently flirting with Real Madrid too.

It is understood that a serious move for Silva in the summer is now ‘ruled out’ apparently ‘due to his price and his age’ but also because he ‘has allowed himself to be loved by Real Madrid to put pressure’ Barcelona ‘a gesture that has not been liked’ at the Camp Nou.

With the Man City star now reportedly out of the picture at the Catalan side, Xavi wants to sign either Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich or Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi instead.