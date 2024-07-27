Man City transfer ‘bombshell’ with Guardiola ‘big danger’ to Bayern as star sees deal as ‘attractive’

Jamal Musiala sees Man City as an ‘attractive destination’ as he weighs up his future at Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

The Citizens won a fourth consecutive Premier League title at the end of last season to cement Pep Guardiola’s place as one of the best managers the English top flight has ever seen.

Guardiola has one year left on his contract and there are rumours that he will leave when it expires, with speculation linking him to the England job after Gareth Southgate announced his resignation earlier this month.

The Catalan’s potential exit has seen speculation that a number of his best players could look for a way out this summer with Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and others linked with transfers.

One player Man City have been keen on for a long time is Bayern Munich attacker Musiala and there are rumours that the Premier League side are lining up a move for the Germany international as a replacement for De Bruyne.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk insists that Musiala wants to see Bayern Munich impress in the transfer market in order to guarantee that they are competing for the Champions League title every season.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern do have one additional concern in Jamal Musiala – they don’t want to lose their big talent. However, if Kimmich and Davies leaves, the level of the team will suffer as a result, which is a point of concern for Musiala; he wants a team like Jude Bellingham has at Real Madrid where you can compete for the Champions League title every year.

“So, Bayern Munich has to do something if they don’t want to lose him. There is an idea at Manchester City to try and sign him as the successor of Kevin De Bruyne. I don’t know if the Belgian international will leave this summer or in the next, but the story of De Bruyne at Manchester City is coming to an end.

“Musiala grew up in England and I think he’s always got one eye on the Premier League, so this would be the next big danger for Bayern Munich. If they lose him and didn’t sign Xavi Simons, then they would have to go for Florian Wirtz in 2025, which would be very expensive.

Reports in Spain have also touched on Musiala to Man City with one outlet describing it as a ‘bombshell’ and the German sees the Citizens as an ‘attractive destination’.

Guardiola recently insisted that De Bruyne is staying at the Etihad Stadium but former Man City goalkeeper David James reckons they need to sell him “sooner rather than later”.

James told fairbettingsites.co.uk: “It’s funny how the Euros can catapult players into the public domain, but on the flip side not do a player’s reputation any favours. It wasn’t a great tournament for Belgium and Kevin De Bruyne.

“Things were going so well for him – winning the treble at Manchester City and the Club World Cup – so to underperform at the Euros and get knocked out early was obviously a disappointment for him.

“I would love to see him stay at Manchester City because he’s been pivotal in their success over recent years. However, there is a point where – especially if you know people who have been playing out in Saudi Arabia and have said good things about it – if the club are going to move him on, then they should do it sooner rather than later, because it would allow everyone some time to adjust to it.

“De Bruyne is so important in that City side and somebody is going to need to replace him, so for the sake of the team, they need to sell him soon if they ultimately decide to.”