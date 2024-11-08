‘Big-name winger’ makes decision on Man City transfer with Citizens ready to sell £100m star

Barcelona winger Raphinha has made his transfer stance clear over a potential move to Man City as they look to sell Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Citizens only made two signings in the summer transfer window with Savinho joining from Troyes and Ilkay Gundogan rejoining from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Man City have made a good start to the defence of their Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s side losing their first match of the season 2-1 to Bournemouth over the weekend.

That sees Man City two points behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool team, who are currently top of the Premier League, while the Citizens can boast the top goalscorer in the Premier League in the form of Erling Haaland, who has scored 11 goals in ten matches.

One player who has not been contributing as much as he’d hope is Grealish with the Man City winger starting just four Premier League matches.

Grealish played a bit-part role last term too with Guardiola calling on him from the start of matches on only ten occasions in the Premier League last campaign.

And there have been rumours that Grealish could now be sold as Man City look to recoup some of the £100m they paid Aston Villa for the England international in 2021.

Barcelona winger Raphinha – who has been in amazing form for the Catalan giants this term – is one player who has been linked with a replacement but former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown, who’s still well-connected in the Premier League, is “not convinced that he would be looking to move away” from the La Liga side.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’ve heard City could look to sign a big-name winger. They feel the squad could be strengthened in that position – that would be for next summer.

“They’ve got Doku, Savinho, Jack Grealish and people like that – but there have been suggestions they want to add a real game-changer to their squad.

“There’s been some talk that Raphinha could be available if Barcelona are still struggling financially. I was a big fan of his when he was at Leeds, every time I saw him play he made a difference.

“But I was concerned that he didn’t seem to like the physicality of English football. Now he’s gone to Barcelona and he’s been fantastic for them, playing with some top players.

“So yes, I’m sure City would be interested, but I’m not convinced that he would be looking to move away from Barcelona or back to England from what I’ve heard.

“Especially given the form he’s put together out there, he looks like he’s become a key part of that team.”