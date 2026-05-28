Ruben Dias has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Man City defender Ruben Dias is looking to pursue a move away from the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola’s decision to leave, according to reports.

The Citizens won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season but fell short in the Premier League title race as Arsenal pipped them in the final week of the season.

A 1-1 draw for Man City against Bournemouth made sure Guardiola’s side couldn’t take the race to the final day of the season as the Gunners ended up seven points clear of the Citizens.

Guardiola announced before the final match of the season that he was leaving with rumours that his departure is set to cause more upheaval at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

And Caught Offside have claimed that Man City defender Dias, who still has a contract until 2029, is ready to leave the Citizens in the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Dias is ‘unsettled’ at Man City after Guardiola’s exit, and ‘has instructed his agent to explore options for a move away’ from the Premier League side.

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The fresh transfer stance from the Portugal international has ‘reignited interest’ from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Despite Man City not needing to sell Dias, the report adds that ‘the player’s desire for a fresh challenge and the allure of Europe’s elite clubs keep the prospect of a summer transfer alive’.

Real Madrid, in particular, have been ‘alerted’ to Dias’ potential availability with the Man City centre-back’s valuation at around the €60m mark.

The La Liga side are likely to wave goodbye to David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers in the summer and Real Madrid are looking to ‘find quality alternatives’ with Man City duo Dias and Josko Gvardiol on their list.

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The Man City squad have been hit hard by the news that Guardiola will step aside now the season has ended with Enzo Maresca set to take over in the summer.

And Erling Haaland illustrated how much Guardiola will be missed by the Man City squad by posting an emotional message on social media.

Haaland said: “A coach who never stopped teaching. It sounds crazy to say this, but you made greatness feel normal.

“Even after hat-tricks, wins and trophies, there was always another lesson, another challenge and another level to reach. That mentality changed this club forever and changed me too. The honour of a lifetime to work with the best. Thank you for everything, boss.”

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