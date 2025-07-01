According to reports, Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign a player who is currently making waves at the Club World Cup, with a deal ‘requested’.

On Monday night, Man City suffered a shock exit from the Club World Cup, losing 4-3 after extra time to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the round of 16.

Speaking post-match, Guardiola admitted it was a “pity” to exit the competition, but he is keen for his beleaguered squad to “rest”.

He said: “In the end we have to score and be clinical. They did not create much in the first half, we did but could not finish it. I had a feeling we could go through. We allow them to make transitions [but] we created a lot.

“It is a pity, we have been on an incredible journey together [here] and in a good place. The vibe was really good, I cannot thank Manchester City enough and especially the players for training and how they have been playing.

“We would have loved to have continued, it is only here every four years. We had a feeling that the team is doing well but now we go home and it is time to rest [physically] and rest our minds for the new season.”

Man City should be disappointed to exit the Club World Cup at this stage as they were among the favourites to win the tournament, but it did at least allow Guardiola to bed in new signings as a huge squad overhaul is well underway.

Such a rebuild has been deemed necessary after Man City endured a disappointing season in 2024/25, failing to win a trophy and finishing third in the Premier League.

City exited the title race before the New Year as they were pushed to comfortably become Europe’s biggest spenders during the winter window, and this could also prove to be the case this summer.

Man City rushed to add to their squad before the Club World Cup and they will likely sign more players in the coming weeks, while six current stars are on the ‘chopping block’.

Ederson is one player who could leave this summer as he was rightly criticised for his performances in 2024/25 and remains linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man City are looking to Saudi for his replacement as Guardiola ‘wants’ and has ‘requested’ Bono as a ‘super’ signing after he sparkled for Al-Hilal on Monday evening.