According to reports, England international Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City this summer and they have picked out his replacement.

Grealish was sensational for Man City as they completed the treble during the 2022/23 season after he endured a difficult debut year following his £100m move from Aston Villa.

Grealish to leave Man City?

But the 28-year-old is coming off another difficult season as he’s been negatively impacted by injuries and the arrival of Jeremy Doku.

The winger only made ten Premier League starts during the 2023/24 campaign as his lack of appearances led to him missing out on Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Football Insider have a new exit ‘reveal’ as ‘there are doubts over the futures of Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne’.

It is noted that Man City ‘could be in the market for a winger due to the possibility of Grealish leaving the club this summer’.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arteta ‘promises’ forward he ‘will be the star of Arsenal’ if he ‘betrays’ Real Madrid after Man City ‘bombshell’

👉 Man City FFP: Pep Guardiola exit claim dropped amid ‘surprising’ APT development with PL case

👉 Man City ‘gives up’ two players with ‘swap offer’ to sign Real Madrid star in ‘crazy bomb’

The report claims Spain and RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo has been selected as their preferred replacement for Grealish. The 26-year-old grabbed eight goals and five assists in his 25 appearances for the Bundesliga side in 2023/24.

‘Man City have asked RB Leipzig for information on Dani Olmo, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The current Premier League champions have watched the Spaniard closely for the last two years and are now intensifying their pursuit. ‘The German outfit are asking for £50.6million for the attacking midfielder should they decide to sell him this summer.’

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Should Grealish leave Manchester City this summer? Join the debate here

Southgate caused a stir by leaving Grealish out of his England squad and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has explained why he has made a mistake.

“Trying to make my mind up about this England squad, love him or hate will miss the experience of [Harry] Maguire defensively,” Scholes said.

“LB [left-back] a big problem, major lack experience in mf [midfield] but [Declan] Rice is good enough to bring all together.

“Worried about forward line, obvs love [Phil] Foden/[Harry] Kane/[Bukayo] Saka…honestly think not having the major tournament know-how of Rashford and Grealish as back up (been there and done it) is a big mistake!”

READ NEXT: Guardiola 6th), Howe 3rd): Ranking next England manager candidates on likelihood of appointment

