Man City: Mendes ‘takes’ Grealish replacement to Etihad; star ‘offered’ to Real Madrid amid ‘worrying reports’

Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva have been linked with moves away from the Etihad.

Man City are looking to bring AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao to the Etihad Stadium amid doubts about Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva’s future, according to reports.

The Citizens have had another good season after winning the Treble in 2022/23 with Pep Guardiola’s side guaranteed to win the Premier League if they win their final five matches of the season.

Despite being one point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, Man City have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s men and they are favourites to win the title after their 4-0 victory over Brighton on Thursday night.

As well as heading towards a potential title win, Man City are also in the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man Utd and they could still do an impressive Double.

Is Guardiola eyeing a summer clearout at Man City?

However, there have already been reports that there could be as many as five of Guardiola’s squad leaving in the summer as the Spaniard looks to reshuffle his team.

A report claimed that Guardiola ‘wants five players out’ with Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker, Matheus Nunes, Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez all named as possible departees.

As well as those reports on that quintuple, there have been claims that Man City will also entertain offers for Grealish, while there is lots of interest in Silva.

And Spanish publication now claims that Man City ‘wants to sell’ Silva with ‘highly worrying internal reports’ coming out of the club.

Teams like Barcelona or Real Madrid will be able to trigger a €58m clause in Silva’s contract from June 30 onwards and Man City ‘itself and the player would be considering separating their paths’.

That may ‘become affordable’ for Barcelona, while super agent Jorge Mendes has ‘offered’ him to Real Madrid too with Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz possible casualties if Los Blancos did make a move for the Man City midfielder.

It is understood that ‘despite offering himself to Real Madrid, Bernardo Silva continues to put the option of signing for Barca first’ and Xavi ‘dreams’ of having the Portugal international at his disposal next season.

Barcelona ‘does not have enough money’ to land Rafael Leao

Because of interest in Silva and Grealish, Man City is ‘looking for wide attackers’ ahead of the summer and Nacional add that the Premier League side have Milan winger Leao ‘on the agenda’.

The report adds that Mendes ‘takes him to City’ as he knows Barcelona ‘does not have enough money’ to land Leao – who has also been linked with Man Utd – with Milan ‘not going to transfer its star for less than 80 million euros, a figure impossible’ for the Catalan giants to reach.