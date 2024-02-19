According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has already ‘signed his contract’ with his next club amid interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

It emerged last week that Mbappe would not be sticking with Paris Saint-Germain beyond the end of this season so he will be able to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid have already missed out on him a couple of times but they have still been considered to be his most likely destination if he was to leave PSG.

Mbappe has also been linked with potential moves to the Premier League. It has been claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool have ‘enquired’ about signing the France international, while it has emerged that one of his representatives has had talks with Man City.

It would obviously be great to have Mbappe in the Premier League but this has always felt unlikely as a result of interest from Real Madrid, who are hoping to also bring in Erling Haaland from Man City within the next couple of years.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid have already finalised a deal to bring in Mbappe on a free transfer.

It is claimed that ‘Mbappe and Real Madrid have an agreement closed and signed two weeks ago by which from July 1 the French striker will become a brand new player for the white team’.

His contract will reportedly ‘bind him to Real Madrid for five years’. He ‘did not want more offers from PSG’ after ‘firmly deciding’ that a move to the La Liga giants is his ‘destiny’.

It is also noted that Real Madrid had ‘disagreements’ to overcome to secure a deal with Mbappe’s team but they managed to ‘lower those conditions’ so his ‘salary did not blow up the white club’s salary table’.

Regarding his salary, the report adds: ‘After adjusting some concepts, the French striker will arrive as the highest paid in the squad based on his unofficial status as the best player in the world, but with a salary not too far from the players who earn the most in the squad, which are Kroos and Modric.

‘Sources close to the negotiation place it on an increasing scale that covers a range between 15 and 20 million net annually plus bonuses for objectives’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided his own update on the Mbappe saga on Monday morning. He does not go as far as Marca but he has indicated that Real Madrid’s chase for the attacker is entering a “crucial moment”.

“We know the feeling is strong in the Real Madrid board as well – they believe they now have it all set to happen. In January, they sent a formal contract proposal to Mbappe, to his mother, to his camp, to his lawyers, and obviously the player himself. Now they have to proceed with the signing stage – this is the crucial moment,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Let me clarify again that the salary of Mbappe at Real Madrid will be much lower than the one proposed in 2022, and also the signing-on fee is going to be lower. It’s still a big amount of money, but it’s not the same.

“In the last 24 hours, Mbappe told Al-Khelaifi that he doesn’t want any new offer from PSG, he considers this story over.”