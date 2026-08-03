Maresca tells Man City to raid Chelsea for £70m forward as bid prepped

Pedro Neto is the latest Chelsea star who has been tipped to follow Enzo Maresca from Chelsea to Manchester City this summer, with a report claiming that a ‘shock bid’ is being ‘prepared’.

Maresca left Chelsea on New Year’s Day after a chaotic end to 2025 in which he was accused of holding talks with Man City and Juventus. The Italian previously worked at City as assistant manager, and he made no secret of his desire to succeed Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Maresca achieved that goal on June 29, penning a three-year contract with City.

City agreed to pay Chelsea £17million in compensation for Maresca, who also agreed a personal settlement package with his former club and apologised for the impact of his exit.

City have been linked with Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto since it emerged that Maresca would take charge, and Neto is rumoured to be another Chelsea player in their sights.

According to The Sun, City are ‘lining up a shock bid for £70million-rated Chelsea star Pedro Neto’.

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Maresca ‘wants to be reunited’ with the Portuguese winger, which has seen City ‘officially enter the race’ alongside AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have made Neto their No 1 target to replace his compatriot Rafael Leao, but City could blow them out of the water with a huge proposal.

Maresca sees Neto as an ‘ideal fit’ for the system he wants to implement at City, and club chiefs are resultantly ‘exploring a deal’.

The report adds: ‘However, Chelsea have slapped a £70m price-tag on Neto and are in no rush to sell him.

‘The club consider the winger an important member of their squad but accept that a big offer could change their position.

Neto, Fernandez eyed by Man City

‘Chelsea could be forced to do business to balance the books after laying out £117m to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.’

Neto’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered him to Al-Hilal, but the 26-year-old wants to continue playing for a top club in Europe.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed last week that City are also weighing up a blockbuster move for Fernandez in case Rodri joins Real Madrid.

Chelsea want £120m to sell Fernandez, who would ideally like to join Real Madrid himself. He has already compared Madrid to Buenos Aires, heightening speculation about a possible move.

Maresca is understood to want fellow Chelsea star Gusto as his new right-back, though City have been put off by his £75m valuation.

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