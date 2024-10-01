Man City have found their January signing to replace Rodri with Citizens likely to pay Inter Milan’s asking price for Nicolo Barella, according to reports.

The club have now learned the influential Spain international suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee in their 2-2 draw in September with Premier League rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old has undergone surgery and will not be available again until next season.

Revealing the news last Friday afternoon, Man City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters: “Surgery this morning, ACL and next season he will be here. This season is over. Unfortunately we got the worst but these things happen. We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step.

“What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player. But the others can all together replace what Rodri has given since his arrival to us. We will have to do it as a team and find a way to play a lot of matches without an important player for us.”

Guardiola added: “If we don’t win then it is because of Rodri. We are stronger with him and stronger with Ake and Bobb and Kevin but that is what it is. We don’t want it but it is football.

“As a club we have magnificent players and we will find a solution.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Big Midweek: Ten Hag sack, Arsenal v PSG, Aston Villa host Bayern, Foden, big Championship clash

👉 Man City extend Premier League dominance to the one table normally reserved for dafter teams

👉 Man Utd ‘husk’ surely signals the end of a Big Six; it’s a Big Three

When asked whether Man City will sign a replacement for Rodri in January, he replied: “We will talk, we will see what is going on. We have time to see.”

There have already been numerous links with midfielders around the world as speculation builds that they could dip into the transfer market to replace the Spain international.

Reports in Spain claim that Man City boss Guardiola ‘already knows the price of his new star, more than €80m (£67m) and it’s done’ in January.

It is understood that Guardiola is ‘now clear on how much it will cost to land his new transfer target’ with Inter Milan midfielder Barella ‘quickly become the preferred option for Guardiola’s coaching staff’.

However, Inter Milan ‘are not willing to part with one of their most important players mid-season, and to dissuade any attempt to buy them, they have set a price of €84m (£70m) for Barella’.

The report adds: ‘The message from Inter is clear: if City want to take Barella, they will have to pay a very high price’.