Pep Guardiola could be dealt another blow this month as “special” player James McAtee looks set to follow Kyle Walker out of the club.

Guardiola made the bombshell announcement after his side’s 8-0 win over Salford in the FA Cup on Saturday that Walker wants to leave the club.

“Two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad,” said Guardiola.

“We cannot understand [what] the club did these years without Kyle. It’s impossible. He’s been our right-back, giving us something we didn’t have. But now in his mind, for many reasons, he would like to explore if he can go to another country to play his last years.”

The Telegraph claim AC Milan are leading the race for Walker’s signature and are said to be ‘confident’ of securing his transfer despite there being no formal contact between the two clubs as yet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that there’s also predictable interest from Saudi Arabia.

He wrote on X: ‘Kyle Walker will hear AC Milan proposal as there’s also interest from Saudi Pro League clubs since last summer.

‘Milan are keen on discussing with Walker with hope not to spend any money in transfer fee, if Man City let him leave for free now.’

And now TBR Football claim City could also lose McAtee this month as they look to bring in £150m- worth of new faces.

Man City make 'telling' contract clause calls over £150m trio ahead of FFP charges verdict

The academy graduate produced an eye-catching display in the win over Salford City, scoring a hat-trick, but that was just his fourth start of the season having assessed his options in the summer and deciding to stay and fight for his place at his boyhood club.

The report claims he’s now decided to seek pastures new amid great interest in his services, with Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Fulham and West Ham United all offering him the chance to stay in the Premier League.

But the Bundesliga also calls, with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen all big admirers, though TBR claim Mainz lead the pack.

Mainz, who currently sit in fourth in the Bundesliga, have ‘made contact’ over a move as they look to claim a Champions League berth.

It will be a blow for City and Guardiola, who praised “special” McAtee’s display on Saturday having ‘micro-sneered’ his way through announcing Walker’s desire to leave.

“He’s a special, talented player,” Guardiola said.

“The generation of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia, Jadon Sancho. All the players that play really well in the Premier League.

“He was a main player there and captain and a City fan.

“I’m not going to deny how happy I am. It’s not easy to score a hat trick but he can play better. First half was not his best and he has to do that.

“But he’s an exceptional guy and he has special talent.

“When he plays close to the opposition, he has an incredible sense of goal. His work ethic is unbelievable and he is aggressive.

“Today was not easy. He was man marked in the middle. I’m really pleased for him.”