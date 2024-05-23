Lucas Paqueta’s proposed move to Manchester City is reportedly set to be ‘derailed’ as the West Ham star has been ‘charged with breaching betting rules’.

The Hammers pulled off a major coup when they paid around £50m to sign Paqueta from Ligue Un outfit Lyon at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Paqueta ‘charged with breaching betting rules’

On the pitch, the Brazil international has been superb for the Hammers as his performances have fuelled speculation linking him with a potential move to Man City.

During last year’s summer transfer window, Man City had a £80m deal in place with West Ham to sign Paqueta but this fell through after it emerged that the 26-year-old had been accused of breaching betting regulations.

Paqueta remained eligible to play for West Ham this season as he grabbed ten goal involvements in his 31 Premier League appearances.

In recent weeks, Man City have still been linked with Paqueta and it’s even been suggested that new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has been informed that his summer budget is dependent on the potential sale of the midfielder.

But in a blow to City and West Ham, The Daily Mail have revealed that his ‘£80m transfer has been derailed’ as he’s been ‘charged with breaching betting rules’ after ‘three specific yellow cards were identified for suspicious betting patterns’.

The report notes that the FA’s investigation has been ongoing for nine months and Paqueta ‘denies any wrongdoing and any knowledge of the suspicious bets, which have been traced to Paqueta Island, off the coast of Rio de Janiero’.

In response to being charged, Paqueta said: “I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me.

“For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name.

“Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment.”

The report adds: ‘The FA investigation was triggered by suspicious betting patterns surrounding an injury-time yellow card received by Paqueta in West Ham’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening day of the season last August.

‘In addition to Paqueta’s booking for shoving Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi the FA also investigated bets on two yellow cards he received last season; one for a late challenge on John McGinn in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on March 11 and another for fouling Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville on May 21.

‘Paqueta’s case will be heard by an independent commission and he could be given a ban if found guilty. While Ivan Toney received an eight-month ban for betting on football last year it is understood that Paqueta has not been accused of placing any bets himself.’

