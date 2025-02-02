Douglas Luiz can create Rodri ‘problem’ at Man City after being named ‘most likely’ addition

Douglas Luiz is said to be the most likely Manchester City midfield signing

Paul Robinson and Stefan Borson have both endorsed Douglas Luiz for Manchester City, with the midfielder named the “most likely option” and he could create a “problem” when Rodri is back fit.

City are spending the final days of the January transfer window looking into a midfield signing. Having already added two centre-backs and a forward in the winter, a midfield addition is beckoning.

Rodri will likely miss the rest of the season, having already been sidelined for months with a knee injury, and Pep Guardiola is said to have told City he wants a player who can replace him.

Football finance expert Borson has explained that former Aston Villa man Luiz will likely be added to the side.

“I still think the most likely deal of all of them is that Juventus at the 11th hour accept that they can’t get a fee for Douglas Luiz and City sign him on what’s known as a dry loan these days, with no obligation to buy,” he told Football Insider.

Also speaking to Football Insider, Robinson detailed why Luiz would be a good asset both while Rodri is out, and why he could cause a positive headache once he’s back.

“It seems to be a no-brainer if that’s a position they want. He’s a player that knows the league and he’s a player of high quality. You look at the money that he left the country for,” Robinson said.

“He knows the Premier League which is the important thing. He’ll know that midfield role and he’s the perfect fit for it. He’d relish coming back to the Premier League in all honesty.

“Manchester City are not going to get any worse than they have been, they’re going to be on an upward curve from now on, so it’d be a really good time for him to join.

“Also, when Rodri does get back fit, he gives Pep another option because he can play with both of them. He’d give Pep a problem when Rodri was fit as to how to fit him into the team, because I think he’d be a really good signing for them.”

City are also putting in work to land Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who’s reportedly agreed to personal terms and told his club he wants to go to the Etihad.

