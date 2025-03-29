Man City boss Guardiola ‘insists’ on stunning Bellingham transfer, with £125m backup plan initiated

Manchester City plan to spend big on Florian Wirtz after it became evident Jude Bellingham doesn't want to join

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly ‘insisting’ on the signing of Jude Bellingham, but £125million has been set aside for a backup option.

Bellingham has spent almost two years with Real Madrid, and his status as one of the world’s best players is evident. In his first campaign, he was directly involved in 36 goals, and won La Liga and the Champions League.

This season, the midfielder has 22 direct goal contributions to his name, and could once again win some big trophies.

As a result, reports in Spain suggest Man City are desperate to land him. It’s stated manager Guardiola ‘insists’ on landing the midfielder, though it’s quickly become clear it’s ‘impossible’ as Bellingham doesn’t want to move.

If reports from 2023 which stated he didn’t want to join City as they were deemed a ‘plastic club’ were indeed true, that’s not a surprise.

Instead of Bellingham, City have set an enormous amount of money aside for another star midfielder, Florian Wirtz. The Bayer Leverkusen man has been directly involved in 28 goals this season, and it’s believed City ‘want to pay’ €150million (£125.4m) for his services.

He would become the most expensive player they have ever signed if he were to join for that figure. Real are also said to be keeping an eye on Wirtz, but aren’t properly considering him given they have Bellingham, and spent a lot of money to sign him.

That said, the German would apparently like to go to Real if possible, but is aware it would be difficult.

As such, it’s suggested it is ‘logical that he’s considering City’. The signing of such an in form player for an enormous fee would be a massive statement from the fallen Premier League champions that they plan to come straight back for their crown after they are almost certain to lose it this season.

