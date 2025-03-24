Jack Grealish will have the option of AC Milan and Newcastle in the summer

Jack Grealish is reportedly on the radar of AC Milan, but that move could be stopped in its tracks as the Manchester City man is ‘keen on a move’ to a Premier League rival.

Grealish is having his worst season at City. So far this term, the attacking asset has just two goals and five assists in all competitions.

While no City player has covered themselves in glory, other than perhaps Erling Haaland, Grealish has had a few underwhelming seasons in a row, and has lost his place in the side.

Thomas Tuchel has not picked him for his first England squad, Grealish himself telling him he’s struggled with impacting games, not knowing when he will or won’t play at club level.

Some have told the City man he’d be better off moving elsewhere, and he has a couple of good options for that at the moment.

Reports suggest that AC Milan want to sign him on loan in the summer, before making that move permanent a year down the line for £40million. Kyle Walker is likely to become a permanent Milan player, moving from City in the summer after his current loan.

A £40million transfer for Grealish would mean a £60million loss on City’s initial investment a few years ago. It is not clear whether City would accept that, but given what they’re getting out of Grealish currently, it would make sense if they wanted to cut their losses.

There is another avenue, as Chronicle Live reports the attacker would be ‘keen on a move’ to Newcastle United. It’s stated there’s a belief that Eddie Howe’s management style can get Grealish back into form ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The attacker might not be the most popular man in Newcastle after a viral video in which he stated Riyad Mahrez was playing “like [Miguel] Almiron,” seemingly firing a shot at the then-Magpies player.

It would generally be a shock for a club to sell to such a close rival – City are fifth in the Premier League, and Newcastle are a point below, with a game in hand, which means they could leapfrog the champions.

But Grealish is not adding value to City at the moment, so if they can make any money out of him, it might be worthwhile. If he massively impacts the Magpies, though, the provisional sale might seem a mistake.

