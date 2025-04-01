Southampton have been told there’s “literally no chance” of anybody paying £100million for Tyler Dibling, as they’d be “lucky to get £50million” for the Manchester City target.

Dibling has broken into the first team at Southampton and acquitted himself well this season. The 19-year-old winger has two goals and an assist in 25 top-flight games, as well as two goals and two assists in cup competitions.

In the Premier League, no teenager has completed more dribbles than Dibling this season. His lack of fear on the big stage has roused some big hitters, with Man City the latest side linked.

The latest reports suggest Southampton will demand £100million for their winger’s services.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson doesn’t think they’ll get half of that, from cash-rich City or any other side, as he told Football Insider.

“He doesn’t even start every week for Southampton. I think there’s zero chance of City paying £100million.

“There are lots of things you can say are unlikely, but I think this is literally zero chance that anybody’s paying £100million for Dibling.

“I think they’d be lucky to get £50million. Not because he’s not a good player, he does look like a very good player and a very good prospect, but it’s just not the real world.

“I don’t know where people think the money’s coming from. The teams have been quite restrained at the moment, and there’s literally no chance anybody’s paying £100million.”

No, Southampton probably won’t get £100million for Dibling, but that’s quite literally the point. Such a high valuation is supposed to put teams off, because they don’t want, nor need, to sell the winger.

If they are to receive £100million for him, they’d know they’ll be able to rebuild very well when they inevitably go down to the Championship, and if they don’t, they simply won’t sell the winger, and he’ll be on hand to help them get back into the Premier League.

They have not set such a high price because they think it’s attainable, they’ve done it for the opposite reason.

READ MORE: Man City FFP: Verdict could ‘significantly change relegation battle’ with ‘legal warfare’ coming in ‘crazy situation’