A Premier League club is reportedly planning a big outlay in order to ‘fight off’ Manchester City interest in a player they value at £80million.

City have already made big improvements to their squad this summer. The Premier League giants have signed Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli.

They are also looking to recruit a couple more players from within the top flight, in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Newcastle defender Tino Livramento.

City’s pursuit of Livramento comes after Kyle Walker was allowed to leave for Burnley.

It has previously been reported that Newcastle would only accept “astronomical” money for the right-back, with Livramento valued at £80million by his club.

A report from The Times states City would be ‘prepared to pay’ £65million. But it also suggests that Newcastle are looking at more preventative measures.

It’s said they will offer to make him one of the club’s biggest earners, on a six-year deal, in an attempt to ‘fight off’ City’s interest.

His current deal runs until 2028, but Newcastle would offer fresh terms in the hopes of seeing Livramento stay with them, reflecting his ‘rising reputation’ in the game.

Livramento currently earns a reported £50,000 per week, and the top earner at Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes, makes £160,000 per week, so the right-back could be in line for a big pay rise.

The report suggests that Livramento is keen to improve the terms he signed when he joined from Southampton in 2023.

Livramento might not be the only man Newcastle have to offer a new contract to. There has been speculation over the future of star striker Alexander Isak all summer, and amid interest from the Saudi Pro League – which it’s said he’s open to – the Swede reportedly wants to make £300,000 per week.

That would smash the current highest Newcastle contract out of the water, and see Isak’s wage more than double – currently £120,000 per week.

Whether Newcastle will choose to offer up such big contracts to two of their stars in quick succession remains to be seen, but that they’re in this position reflects the good work they’ve been able to do in signing and developing stars in recent times.

Livramento and Isak were the fourth and fifth-most used players in all competitions at Newcastle last season, and they have been adamant about not losing either of them in recent months, despite big clubs sniffing around.

