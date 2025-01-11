Man City are closing in on a triple swoop for Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

According to reports, Manchester City have sealed their first January signing, while Pep Guardiola believes he has identified a “perfect replacement”.

Man City are carrying this transfer window as head coach Guardiola is starting his major rebuild of the Premier League side.

This is required as Man City rapidly declined in a shock crisis towards the end of 2024 as they only won one of 13 matches in all competitions.

City have sorely missed Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury, but this blow has exposed their underlying issues as most of their squad are out of form, tired or just past it.

Guardiola’s side have bounced back of late, winning their last two Premier League games. Despite this, they are still 12 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool and it’s clear they need signings this month.

Man City’s head coach is also aware of this and they are pushing to complete three signings.

It’s emerged that centre-back pair Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis are being targeted, while they are looking to fend off competition from several Premier League and European sides to sign Bundesliga standout Omar Marmoush.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (does he ever sleep?!) provided an update on these three transfers, claiming Khusanov to Man City is a “done deal”.

He said: “Manchester City are advancing strong on the market and the next steps are ready…

“Medical booked for Khusanov as a new centre back, done deal. Talks are progressing well for Omar Marmoush, more to follow in the next hours. Negotiations underway for Vitor Reis, could join in July.”

Man City have been pretty toothless in attack this season as the supporting cast behind Erling Haaland have underperformed and let the ridiculous striker down.

This is partly to do with Man City lacking a suitable alternative striker following Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid in the summer for an initial £64m.

Romano has revealed that Guardiola reckons Marmoush would be the “perfect replacement” for Alvarez.

The Egypt international has been one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga this season. The versatile forward has 18 goals and 12 assists in his 24 appearances this season.

On Saturday morning, Romano revealed: “Omar Marmoush, close to joining Manchester City!

“Verbal discussions progressing fast with Eintracht and Man City hopeful to complete formal agreement next week.

“City have 100% agreed personal terms with Omar. Pep also see him as perfect player to replace Julian Alvarez.”