Man City transfers: Romano reveals shock CB bid as Marmoush among £113.5m trio set to join in January

Man City are closing in on a triple swoop for Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Brazilian teenager Vitor Reis, with the centre-back among a £113.5m trio on course to move to the Etihad in January.

City are enduring a miserable season under Guardiola, losing six of their 20 Premier League games to leave them 12 points behind league-leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

The primary aim for City will now be to ensure they qualify for the Champions League and the club bosses aren’t resting on their laurels in the January transfer window to improve Guardiola’s squad to improve their chances.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush – who’s scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 15 Bundesliga games – is high on their list of priorities, with ‘advanced talks’ reportedly taking place between the club, the player and his representatives.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City have prepared their formal approach to open talks for Omar Marmoush as January target. Discussions already ongoing on player side.

‘Omar, keen on City move. Now up to Man City and Eintracht with German club facing big decision.’

City still appear to be a way off completing the deal, with reports claiming the Bundesliga side want £67m for the Eyptian, with the Premier League giants considering £50m to be more realistic.

Romano also confirmed on Wednesday that Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov is ‘on top of the Man City list’ in January, with the ‘deal on’ as ‘contacts continue’ between the two clubs.

The 20-year-old was part of the Uzbekistan Under-23 team which reached the final of the Asian Cup last season and has helped Lens to seventh in Ligue 1 after 16 games. The Ligue 1 side reportedly want £30m for his services.

And now it’s Romano again who’s revealed a shock City approach for Palmeiras teen Reis.

The 18-year-old has made just 24 senior appearances for the Brazilian side, scoring two goals, but the City chiefs have seen enough to make a sizeable bid for his services.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City have agreed on personal terms with Vitor Reis and his agent, contract ready and green light from 18 yo centre back!

‘Negotiations underway to close the deal with Palmeiras around €40m, progress being made fast to avoid more clubs bidding. Advancing fast.’

Guardiola said “it will not be easy” when asked about City’s plans to make additions to the squad in January, but it’s not looking all that difficult right now.