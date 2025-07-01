According to reports, six Manchester City stars are on the ‘chopping block’ after the Club World Cup, with the ‘most high-profile’ exit ‘almost certain’.

Man City are coming off a particularly sub-par season as they exited the 2024/25 title race around the New Year amid a dismal run of form.

Pep Guardiola helped City win the Premier League four years in a row between 2020 and 2024, but Rodri’s severe ACL injury left them alarmingly exposed in defence and without the Ballon d’Or, the cracks quickly started to show.

Guardiola’s decision to sign a new two-year contract extension was expected to galvanise City, but their form continued to fall off a cliff before they showed signs of improvement during the run-in to secure Champions League qualification.

Man City’s dramatic downfall tempted club chiefs to bring forward their squad rebuild as they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders during this year’s winter transfer window.

READ: Club World Cup prize money table revealed: Manchester City exit cost revealed



City’s huge investment has continued this summer as they are second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders, with an overall figure of around £109m.

The Premier League side rushed to make signings before the Club World Cup and more additions are likely following their exit from the competition on Monday night.

Man City were beaten in a remarkable seven-goal thriller against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in extra time of their round of 16 tie.

Now, Man City’s focus will switch to resting and completing their rebuild, with a report from Flashscore claiming six Man City stars are on the ‘chopping block’ after the Club World Cup.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City FFP case to ‘damage’ PL amid ‘completely cleared’ claim; agreement on ‘decision’ mooted

👉 ‘Time to rest now’ – Pep Guardiola on ‘pity’ of Club World Cup exit

👉 Lewandowski to Liverpool as Barcelona ‘sacrifices’ reassigned to the Premier League

The players in question are ‘Jack Grealish, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker and James McAtee’, with Guardiola ‘expected to streamline the squad this summer as he does not want a bloated dressing room with these under serious consideration for a departure’.

It is also noted that there is ‘speculation surrounding Ederson’ as he is ‘admired by clubs in Saudi Arabia’, though ‘City have publicly suggested he is staying’.

Phil Foden also gets a mention as his ‘role remains delicate, but he is too iconic to be considered for transfer’.

As for Grealish, his exit is deemed ‘almost certain’ and the ‘most feasible’ solution has been mooted.