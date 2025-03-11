Jack Grealish is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with his role at Manchester City, and the club ‘will accept an offer’ for him if it’s of the right value in the summer, as talks have already begun to sign a replacement.

City have a wealth of attacking talent, with the likes of Grealish, Phil Foden, Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku all able to play on the left wing.

For Grealish, that has meant for less opportunities this season than he is used to. His most Premier League appearances for City were 28 in the 2022/23 season, which was also his best season for goals and assists.

So far this term, he has played 16 league games, with only six of those coming from the start. There have been no starts for Grealish since Marmoush’s arrival at the club in January.

According to Football Insider, the Englishman is ‘unhappy with his role’. He could find a role elsewhere, though, as the report states City ‘will accept an offer’ for Grealish ‘if their reduced asking price is met’.

It is not clear what that price is, though. In any case, there could be suitors, with reports in recent months suggesting Tottenham and even Manchester United could look to sign Grealish.

There has also been the suggestion of him moving to the lower rungs of the Premier League, with West Ham, or upping sticks from England for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

In any case, City won’t look back once Grealish is gone, and in fact are already looking at a player who operates in similar areas to him.

A separate report from Football Insider suggests City are speaking to the representatives of Florian Wirtz. It’s believed they are prepared to rival the likes of Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga star’s signature in the summer.

