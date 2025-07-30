According to reports, head coach Pep Guardiola has ‘personally recommended’ a Barcelona star to Manchester City, who have made a ‘truly significant offer’.

Man City have been active in this summer’s transfer window, with James Trafford their sixth summer signing after Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli.

Club chiefs have sanctioned a major squad overhaul after Pep Guardiola‘s side declined last season, finishing third in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

They brought forward transfer plans to this year’s winter window as they were comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe, while they are also near the top of our ranking for this summer.

Man City do not appear to be finished in this summer’s window as they have turned their attention to Barcelona for their next signing.

A report in Spain claims they have made a ‘truly significant offer’ for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.

The 22-year-old was praised for his impressive performances in 2024/25 as he grabbed eight goals and ten assists in all competitions.

However, Lopez only made 12 starts in La Liga as head coach Hansi Flick preferred other players, and his lack of opportunities has fuelled reports linking him with an exit.

Lopez has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent weeks and Man City are among the clubs ‘interested’ in signing him this summer.

The Barcelona star is said to be ‘unsatisfied’ at his current club after he ‘had to settle for being a substitute’ last season and he does not want to ‘close the door’ on an exit.

This is because his ‘priority’ is to earn a spot in Spain’s squad for next summer’s World Cup and he has ‘no shortage of offers’ from clubs willing to give him a fresh start.

Guardiola is said to be in favour of the signing as he has ‘personally recommended’ the Barcelona star to Man City chiefs as he ‘highly values ​​the player’s skills, his capacity for effort and work, and his incredible ability to reach the opponent’s box and score’.

Regarding Man City’s offer, the report adds: