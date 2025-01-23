According to reports, Erling Haaland’s new Manchester City contract until 2034 includes two ‘break’ clauses with ‘something fishy going on’.

During the 2022 summer transfer window, Haaland joined Man City after they paid around £51m to sign him from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The Man City standout has proven to be a sensational signing as he’s cemented his place as one of the best strikers in the world in recent signings.

The 24-year-old’s form has dipped slightly this season, but he’s still scored 23 goals in his 30 appearances in all competitions.

In recent years, Haaland has consistently been linked with a move elsewhere. It had been expected that the Norway international would eventually have a spell at FC Barcelona or Real Madrid before he retires, but this may not happen.

This is because he’s penned a remarkable nine-and-a-half-year contract extension to commit his future to Man City until 2024, as revealed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

‘Haaland’s previous terms were due to expire in June 2027 but according to people familiar with the deal, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, he has now put pen to paper on an improved nine-and-a-half-year agreement that covers 10 seasons. ‘By the time it ends, the Norway international will be turning 34 years old — and any release clauses put in his last deal have been removed. ‘Although the precise numbers are currently unclear, people familiar with the deal say it is among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever and underlines the bond between Haaland and City.’

As mentioned, previous ‘release clauses have been removed’, but a report in Spain claims there are a couple of ‘break’ options in the deal.

The outlet in Spain are wary of Haaland’s reasoning for penning such a long extension, especially with Man City’s 115 FFP charges hanging over their shoulders.

It’s claimed that ‘something fishy is going on’ and Haaland would be allowed out of his contract if two potential situations become a reality.