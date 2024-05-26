According to reports, England international Jack Grealish ‘could leave’ Manchester City this summer as he is ‘unhappy’ at the Etihad.

City paid a British record transfer fee to sign Grealish from Premier League rivals Aston Villa ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

After a disappointing debut season, Grealish was phenomenal for City during the 2022/23 campaign as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

But on a personal level, this season has been a disappointing one for Grealish, who has been hampered by injuries and the arrival of Jeremy Doku.

He made just ten Premier League starts in 2023/24 and he only managed six goal involvements in his 36 appearances across all competitions.

Grealish to leave Man City?

Grealish’s underwhelming season has fuelled speculation linking him with a move away from Man City, with Bayern Munich-bound Vincent Kompany reportedly eyeing a ‘shock move’ for the winger.

Grealish’s wages may make it difficult for Man City to offload him, but he is under contract until 2027 so they are able to demand a significant fee for the 28-year-old.

According to a report from Football Insider, Man City ‘could accept a big offer’ for Grealish in the summer if interest in him intensifies.

It is noted that Grealish ‘could leave’ Man City ‘after seeing his opportunities reduced at the Etihad’.

‘Grealish is unlikely to be happy with his playing time over the past season. ‘Football Insider revealed last month Man City are willing to listen to offers for the England international as a sale could be on the cards once the transfer window reopens next month. ‘It is believed Pep Guardiola is not completely convinced by the winger and he is considered dispensable as the club look to bring in some extra funds to continue improving their squad this summer. ‘It could potentially be a difficult deal for any interested parties to pull off due to Grealish’s high wages and the Citizens looking to receive a “big fee” to offload him. ‘Rumours around Grealish’s future will rumble on throughout the summer as clubs weigh up whether a move to sign him is financially viable.’

