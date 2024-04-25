Jack Grealish is reportedly ‘unhappy’ at Manchester City and could be on the move this summer amid claims suggesting he’s ‘not convinced’ Pep Guardiola.

Man City paid around £100m to sign Grealish from Premier League rivals Aston Villa during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Grealish was phenomenal for Man City last season as they completed the treble but this campaign has been more difficult for the England international.

The 28-year-old has been negatively impacted by injuries and the summer signing of Jeremy Doku as he’s only made nine Premier League starts this term.

Grealish has received some tough love from Pep Guardiola this term and some critics questioned the head coach after he gave the winger a public dressing down following their 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Will Man City let Grealish leave?

Grealish has been linked with a move away from Man City in recent weeks. Football Insider are reporting that the English side are ‘willing to listen to offers this summer with a shock sale a growing possibility’.

‘It is believed that manager Pep Guardiola is not completely convinced by the winger and he is considered dispensable despite starting the majority of the team’s big games this season. ‘No final decision has been made by City chiefs but Grealish, 28, is internally regarded as a star who could be sold for a big fee and raise funds for other purchases.’

A report from Trigger the Press claims La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are ‘lining up a surprise move’ for Grealish ahead of the summer.

It is noted that Atletico have ‘outlined plans to sign Grealish on a loan with an obligation to buy’ but a ‘stumbling block’ could prevent a deal from happening.

‘Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Jack Grealish, with Diego Simeone himself a huge fan of the British winger. ‘It is viewed by people within the Man City setup that Jack Grealish will depart the Etihad this summer, with the winger unhappy with his lack of minutes since the Manchester club signed Jeremy Doku. ‘Simeone’s Atlético Madrid have been tracking the winger for some time, and with Joao Felix set to leave the Metropolitano this summer, there will be funds available to make the move possible. ‘Simeone reportedly ‘greatly respects’ Jack Grealish’s ability to get under the skin of his opponents, and deems him a perfect fit for Atlético. ‘The stumbling block, if there is to be one, will come in terms of the structure of a deal, with Atlético only interested in a loan with an obligation to buy. Whereas City will likely want to see Jack Grealish leave on a permanent deal this summer to alleviate funds for City’s midfield rebuild.’

