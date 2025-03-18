Man City striker Erling Haaland has sent a transfer warning to the Citizens hierarchy after their poor Premier League season, according to reports.

Reports in Spain over the last couple of months have insisted that Haaland – who has scored 29 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions this season – has been losing patience with the project at Man City despite Pep Guardiola recently signing a new contract.

Man City have had a nightmare title defence this time around with Rodri’s injury severely impacting their chances as they’ve dropped down the table to fifth.

They are 22 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with Arne Slot’s side a completely different force this season.

Their poor form this term had led to rumours that Haaland could consider a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

But Man City announced in February that the Norway international had signed a new nine-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad Stadium with Haaland thrilled to have committed his future to the defending Premier League champions.

The Citizens are still awaiting the outcome of their Premier League financial fair play case with some claims they could face relegation if found guilty of the most serious of their 115 charges.

After signing his new contract, Haaland was asked if the case had given him any doubts about committing to the club, the Man City star replied: “No. I haven’t thought of that or anything. I’m confident that the club know what they are doing.

“And, yeah, in the end … I really don’t think I should speak much about this. I’ve been here for two and a half years so, yeah, I’m confident that the club know what they’re doing.”

However, Spanish website Fichajes claims that Haaland ‘threatens’ Man City and that ‘his departure is approaching’ after their terrible season continued over the weekend.

Haaland is ‘not happy with the club’s performance this season’ and the Man City striker ‘has been clear with the board: if the team fails to qualify for next season’s Champions League, he will look to new horizons in the summer’.

The report adds: ‘This statement not only shakes the club but also sets off alarm bells in Europe, with Real Madrid on the lookout for any opportunity to sign him.’

Real Madrid have been mentioned for many months as the most likely destination for Haaland if he ever leaves Man City with the Norwegian wanting the chance to win the Ballon d’Or.

Fichajes continues: ‘Real Madrid is the main player interested in signing him in the short term, but his signing could only happen if either Vinícius Jr. or Rodrygo Goes leaves, who would leave the club with a significant amount of money and free up space in the starting lineup.’