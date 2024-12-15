Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has dropped Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his matchday squad for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The Red Devils face Man City at the Etihad in the Premier League and both managers have made some big calls.

Starting with Amorim, Rashford and Garnacho have both been omitted from the squad. There have been some reports that the latter has been leaking team information to aggregators, though said reports are not overly reliable.

Rashford, meanwhile, has been criticised for his performances this season and despite scoring the first goal of the Amorim era, he has been very poor under the Portuguese boss.

Their omission means another start for in-form winger Amad Diallo, with Antony and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

Amad will occupy one of the positions behind striker Rasmus Hojlund, while it is unclear where Mason Mount or Bruno Fernandes will start, with one expected in centre midfield and the other behind Hojlund.

Harry Maguire is back in the starting XI and will partner Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt in a back three, which should push Noussair Mazraoui to right-wing-back. Diogo Dalot should start on the left.

Maguire will make his 250th Premier League appearance at the Etihad.

Manuel Ugarte is someone whose position is not in any doubt; he will play in the middle of the park.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola’s starting XI is as follows: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

We can exclusively confirm that Haaland will be playing up front.

Will Bernardo be left-back? Is it him and Nunes as wing-backs? Maybe it’s Foden and Doku? What if Gundogan is centre-back and Gvardiol left-back? What then?

Guardiola loves to have us guessing and he has certainly done so this afternoon.

