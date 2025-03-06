Manchester City and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in a move for one of Serie A’s best midfield performers this summer.

Both sides are said to be in the market for a midfield addition for differing reasons but both teams are set to undergo a rebuild.

City have Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan out of contract but could also lose Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and James McCatee, but they have already brought in Nico Gonzalez in the January window.

United’s summer business is far more difficult to predict. If Ruben Amorim is to remain, he will need system-specific players and only a handful of current squad players haven’t been linked with an exit due to the club’s poor season performance.

Therefore, both are linked with a move for the versatile and impressive Atalanta midfielder Ederson. He was a key figure in their Europa League triumph last season and has become a leading figure in his position in Italy.

Liverpool have been credited with sending scouts to watch the Brazilian and now reports from Italy are claiming the Premier League interest is strong in the 25-year-old.

It is claimed that the Italian side rejected a bid of around €40 million earlier this season, with no club being named but there is also said to be interest from Juventus as well.

Man City’s transfer needs

With Gonzalez already through the door and Rodri set to return to action, Pep Guardiola already has two key starters to work with alongside the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes.

Rico Lewis has performed in midfield and offers a versatile option while De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan and McCatee all could be set for an exit to free up space.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey could be one option who ticks plenty of boxes, given he can play across positions and is ever-improving, technically strong and has both Premier League and Champions League experience.

Plus, there may well be another defensive addition following the news of long-term layoffs for both Nathan Ake and John Stones, with the latter struggling consistently with injuries. Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso was heavily linked in January and could be a key option this summer.

Man United’s summer plans

In terms of United’s squad turnover, we could see any number of stars depart after their poor season which has seen them exit both domestic cups as they languish in 14th place in the league.

The same can be said for incomings given that they need additions across the pitch but one cost-friendly addition could be Lille’s Angel Gomes who is out of contract at the end of the season. He has impressed in Ligue 1 and recently made his England debut in late 2024.

They could also look to acquire Lille’s Jonathan David who has netted consistently in France across the past few seasons who is also out of contract. On top of that, the club could part ways with young stars Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho who could fetch up to £150million.